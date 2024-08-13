CS Santhi Kumari reviews arrangements for Independence Day fete in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday visited the Golconda Fort and reviewed the arrangements being made for the Independence Day celebrations. She directed the officials to make arrangements befitting the occasion.

The main attraction during this Independence Day celebrations would be the participation of a number of cultural troupes who would be performing in their traditional attires depicting the rich and varied cultural heritage of the state.

Cultural department director Mamidi Hari Krishna said that more than 1,000 artists would showcase various art forms such as Gussadi, Kommu Koya, Lambadi, Dappulu, Oggu dollu, Kolatam, Bonalu Kolatam, Behandla Jamidikal, Chindu Yakshaganam, Karrasamu, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perni and Nagara Bheri during the celebrations. It was also decided to invite students of various schools to the function to kindle the spirit of patriotism among them.

The chief secretary instructed the police department to make proper security and traffic arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the guests. All departments were directed to work in tandem to make the event grand.

DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Protocol director Venkat Rao, I&PR commissioner Hanumantha Rao and other officials were present.