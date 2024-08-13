How Congress failed to publicise CM Reddy’s ‘successful’ US tour

HYDERABAD: A serious debate is going on in Congress circles as to why the party and the government could not ensure adequate publicity to the investments hunt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu had undertaken in the US.

The CMO and key departments in the government failed to coordinate effectively in promoting the chief minister’s visit to the US though his team did a good job signing several MoUs and taking part in investment meetings. The team secured significant investments, but the Congress government has not been able to get enough publicity and also remained uninterested in countering allegations that the BRS had made in regard to some of the MoUs.

Interestingly, most of the ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs have remained silent when the BRS went to town heaping allegations on the ruling party and the chief minister himself.

The ruling party’s social media was not very active in countering the BRS allegations. In the absence of any major resistance, the pink party went on levelling allegations against the chief minister.

The reason for the social media teams not working effectively is because the backend mechanism has not been very robust. It failed when its help was needed the most. If this continues, there could be serious consequences for the political image of Congress leaders. Meanwhile, the BRS has been strengthening its social media units as these days political fights happen more on social media platforms, some Congress leaders say.

When the BRS was in power, there used to be good publicity for such investment meetings. But the Congress’s feeble attempts to provide publicity or take the BRS on over its allegations allowed the opposition party to get an upper hand.