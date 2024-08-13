Hyundai to make test vehicles in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Hyundai Motors, through its Indian arm Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE), plans to establish a mega test centre in Telangana. This test centre will include not only an automotive test track but also a state-of-the-art test car manufacturing facility, including electric vehicles.
HMIE also said that it will expand and modernise its existing engineering centre in Hyderabad to create more employment for India and Asia Pacific region.
The announcement came after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met representatives of Hyundai Motors in Seoul as part of their visit to South Korea.
Giving details of the meeting, the chief minister said: “Hyundai Motors plans to set up a car testing facility in Telangana through its subsidiary Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE). Telangana’s industry-friendly policies, progressive and futuristic vision in creating a world-class infrastructure and providing hassle-free permission system has enabled best-in-class companies like HMIE to do business in the state.”
He added that the state government has been actively focusing on attracting major investments from global giants.
A statement from HMIE said, “India is a very important market, and we are committed to developing benchmark setting products and technologies for Indian customers.”
CM makes a pitch for Warangal Textile Park
The delegation led by the chief minister later met Koo Ja Eun, the chairman of one of South Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates — the LS Corp, formerly a part of the LG Group.
After the meeting, Revanth posted on X: “Delighted to share with all of you that our Korean tour started off on a very positive note. We started our day with wide ranging conversations with my team. Our talks covered broad interests, including manufacturing investments in Telangana for electric cables, gas and energy, and batteries.”
He revealed that the LS team will visit Telangana in the near future on his invite. The chief minister also participated in a roundtable meeting organised by Korea Federation of Textile Industry (KOFOTI).
After the meeting, he again took to X and wrote: “Pitched the Mega Textile Park in Warangal as an ideal destination for further investments from Korean textiles companies. The gathering, including Kihak Sung, Chairman, Youngone, Soyoung Joo, Executive Vice-Chairman, KOFOTI, and other top leaders of 25 major textile companies, responded with amazing enthusiasm. Expect to attract more investments for Warangal, and the rest of Telangana in the textile sector (sic).”
The way forward for Musi?
The CMO tweeted a video clip with a quote: “How should #Hyderabad look after we rejuvenate River Musi and build a world-class waterfront? Exploring solutions and brainstorming possibilities, my team and I went on a late-night stroll along Cheonggyecheon stream in Seoul. Found lots of ideas and insights…”