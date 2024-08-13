Hyundai to make test vehicles in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Hyundai Motors, through its Indian arm Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE), plans to establish a mega test centre in Telangana. This test centre will include not only an automotive test track but also a state-of-the-art test car manufacturing facility, including electric vehicles.

HMIE also said that it will expand and modernise its existing engineering centre in Hyderabad to create more employment for India and Asia Pacific region.

The announcement came after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met representatives of Hyundai Motors in Seoul as part of their visit to South Korea.

Giving details of the meeting, the chief minister said: “Hyundai Motors plans to set up a car testing facility in Telangana through its subsidiary Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE). Telangana’s industry-friendly policies, progressive and futuristic vision in creating a world-class infrastructure and providing hassle-free permission system has enabled best-in-class companies like HMIE to do business in the state.”

He added that the state government has been actively focusing on attracting major investments from global giants.

A statement from HMIE said, “India is a very important market, and we are committed to developing benchmark setting products and technologies for Indian customers.”