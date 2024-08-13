KTR ran negative campaign against CM Revanth Reddy’s tour: Congress

HYDERABAD: Accusing BRS working president KT Rama Rao of running a negative campaign against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tour of the US, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday said that if MoUs signed by the former materialised when the BRS was in power, there would have been no unemployment in the state.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, he said: “When he was the IT & Industries minister, KTR entered into several MoUs. If all those MoUs were honoured and materialised, there would have been no unemployment issue in Telangana.”

Stating that Revanth toured the US to attract investments under the theme “Telangana is future”, he said: “The chief minister held around 50 business meetings during the US tour. The Telangana delegation entered into MoUs on Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Artificial Intelligence (AI), pharma and life sciences, electric vehicles, data centres and manufacturing worth over Rs 31,500 crore.”

Kiran Kumar said while Rama Rao ran a negative campaign against the CM’s tour, the BRS supported Twitter handles that trolled the CM — the chair he sat on and the way he sat, which is ridiculous.

“The CM was never interested in showing off by wearing costly suits like KTR did during his foreign trips,” he added.

“While KTR and T Harish Rao left for Delhi for Kavitha’s bail, our CM went to the US to attract investments. BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy demanded ED inquiry into the CM’s tour, alleging money laundering as he must have forgotten that the ED arrested Kavitha under the same money laundering charges,” he said.

It’s a smear campaign, Aadi Srinivas

Hyderabad: Government whip Aadi Srinivas on Monday said that while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was introducing a new Telangana as a “paradise for investments” to the United States, the Opposition launched a smear campaign against the latter. Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Opposition was unable to digest the fact that the CM successfully completed the US tour. He said that the BRS social media handles were trying to belittle CM’s tour. “It is ridiculous to level money laundering allegations against the government as the land has not even been allocated to any one,” he said.