Defections of BRS MLAs to Congress halted over ticket assurance uncertainty

HYDERABAD: Why did defection of BRS MLAs into the Congress suddenly stop?

Is it because the Congress is unable to give a categorical assurance that they would be fielded in the next Assembly elections on party ticket?

The grand old party is unable to give an assurance to this effect as it is not that easy in a national party compared to a regional outfit.

As the party leadership is mincing words on assuring them tickets in the next elections, the BRS MLAs who wanted to jump ship are having second thoughts.

Some of them want an assurance of party tickets from the chief minister for them to join the Congress. They have already raised their demand with the CM’s core team.

This apart, as there is opposition to their entry into the Congress, the prospective turncoats wonder if it is wise to join the grand old party.

Fear of backlash

The party, at present, is not in a position to give a categorical assurance of tickets since there are party leaders in each constituency where the BRS had won, who want to be fielded on party tickets in the next elections. If the BRS MLAs in their constituencies join the Congress and the party promises tickets to them, there might be a backlash from the Congress leaders.