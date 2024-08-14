Justice league: Telangana HC issues notices on PIL over exorbitant school fees

Notices to Centre, state on exorbitant school fees PIL

A bench of the Telangana High Court has sought the response of the state and Central officials on a PIL against private unaided schools charging exorbitant fees.

Hearing the PIL filed by Hyderabad resident Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao issued notices to the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the department of School Education directing them to respond within four weeks.

The PIL alleges that both the Union and state governments have failed to regulate private unaided schools which are charging lakhs of rupees as fees due to lack of inspections by DEOs. The petitioner alleged that the GO No. 1 Education, issued by the state government on January 1, 1994 outlining the fee structure for such schools is not being adhered to. “Furthermore, of the 11,501 private schools in the state, only 50 have submitted their annual administration reports to the School Education department,” the PIL said.

The petitioner also raised issues regarding the non-implementation of the midday meals programme in government schools, particularly in Hyderabad, where there are about 500 primary and upper primary schools with approximately 53,948 students. The PIL said that these students are not being served eggs in their meals, as mandated under the PM Poshan scheme, which requires eggs to be served every alternate day.

In addition to these grievances, the petitioner requested the court to direct the state and Union governments to establish a committee for fee regulation in private schools.

The court adjourned the matter for four weeks to allow time for the filing of counter affidavits by the respondents.