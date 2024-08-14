Telangana government to stop contract, outsourced services to curb illegal modifications

HYDERABAD: Without changing the nomenclature of the Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system, the state government is poised to bring reforms with an aim to deliver the ‘change’ that the Congress has promised.

As part of it, the state government is planning to do away with the private operators contract and outsourcing employees to curb unauthorised modifications on the Dharani portal.

The government has received reports stating the fraudsters are modifying the Revenue records by “influencing” the private operators.

Based on the reports, the state government is planning to bring a robust system to address these pressing issues.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress government also pitched in for bringing a village level revenue officer to record and maintain the land records manually. It is pertinent to note that the state government has opened a window in the Dharani portal to file grievances and conducted a special drive to address the issues.

Additionally, the state government has already kept a Telangana Record of Rights Bill (Draft), 2024, in the public domain, seeking suggestions and recommendations. The last date to receive suggestions and recommendations is August 23. Sources informed that the government will take a call after the deadline for suggestions and recommendations ends.

Speaking to TNIE, Dharani Committee chairman Kodanda Reddy said that the reforms are such that there will be no land without any documentation.

He said that they will meticulously issue documents to every square feet of land across the state.

Kodanda Reddy said that Congress government will resolve maximum number of issues which were pending for years.