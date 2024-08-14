Union Minister Athawale defends Adani, supports OBC reservation for Muslims

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the US-based research firm Hindenburg has time and again tried to malign the name of Indian companies.

“If somebody (industrialist Gautam Adani and others) does not adhere to the rules, we (NDA) will not support them. But Rahul Gandhi and the rest of the opposition are supporting them and spreading lies. They should go to the Supreme Court, which has said there is no ill practice being carried out. Then we do not need to defame Adani or anybody,” he said.

Athawale was speaking to the media after a review meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment department held here.

The MoS, meanwhile, supported the reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Muslim community. He asserted that it was given by the VP Singh government following the recommendations of the Mandal Commission.

“I think that 80 per cent of castes in Muslims fall under OBCs, who are already availing of the quota,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, Athawale, who is the president of the Republic Party of India (A), also asked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, why the Congress, during its rule spanning six to seven decades, did not provide reservation to OBCs.

“The Congress criticises Narendra Modi, who is the first PM from a BC community. Several BC leaders were arrested during the Emergency under then PM Indira Gandhi. The demand for the BC census is being raised after the Congress failed to do it for 60 to 70 years. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, who demands reservation for OBCs today, why did the Congress not provide reservation to the OBCs then?” he wondered.

Wants capital punishment for Kolkata rapist

Athawale also demanded that capital punishment be given the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

It may be mentioned here that the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.