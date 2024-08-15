L&T metro rail introduces parking fees at Nagole, Miyapur stations

HYDERABAD: The L&T Metro Rail will be introducing parking fees at the Nagole Metro station starting August 25 and at the Miyapur Metro station from September 1. Trial runs were conducted on Tuesday at Nagole parking facility to test the efficiency of various systems. The parking lots in these Metro stations are under the control of L&TMRHL.

L&TMRHL has started creating awareness among the passengers regarding the parking fee. L&TMRHL says that the parking facilities at these stations will be clearly demarcated for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and it will provide improved amenities such as bio-toilets for the convenience of passengers. There will be 24/7 CCTV surveillance and on-ground security and an app-based (QR code) payment option will be available.

In a statement, the L&TMRHL said that it believes these enhancements will provide a safer, more comfortable, and organised parking experience.

For two-wheeler parking, the L&TMRHL will charge Rs 10 for up to two hours, Rs 25 for up to eight hours and Rs 40 for up to 12 hours, with an additional Rs 5 for every extra hour thereon.

For four-wheelers, the parking fee would be Rs 30 for up to two hours, Rs 75 for up to eight hours and Rs 120 for up to 12 hours, and an additional Rs 15 for every extra hour thereon.