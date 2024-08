HYDERABAD: Asserting that his vision was to make Telangana a $1 trillion economy in the next 10 years, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the state is not competing with its neighbours but with the world.

“No neighbouring state has a city like Hyderabad or environment like Telangana,” he told the gathering after inaugurating the new campus of IT giant Cognizant at Kokapet.

“After the change of government in Andhra Pradesh, some people started saying that there will be competition between AP and Telangana. There is also a discussion that investments may go to AP. I will make it clear that our competition is not with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu — our competition is with the world. We have the city of Hyderabad. We have expanded our way of thinking. A Fourth City is being designed to cater to the needs of the world,” Revanth said.

He added: “Telangana has three rings — the core urban inner ring Hyderabad; the semi-urban second ring which will become a manufacturing hub with the help of the Regional Ring Road and will be our answer to China+1 strategy for American and Korean companies and the third ring beyond the RRR— rural Telangana where we will develop the best villages in Asia with all facilities.”