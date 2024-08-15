Telangana attracted Rs 81K crore investments in last eight months, claims government

HYDERABAD: The state government claimed that Telangana has attracted Rs 81,564 crore worth investments in the last eight months.

According to official sources, the state received Rs 40,232 crore investments during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Davos in January, 2024, MoUs worth Rs 9,800 crore signed between February and July, and Rs 31,532 crore during his visit to the US.

The Telangana delegation, which also comprised IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, returned home to a warm welcome after its successful tour of the US and South Korea.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said: “A new record has been registered in investments target achievement. Huge investments have poured into Telangana like never before. While there was an investment of Rs 31,502 crore during the visit to the US, the same response was received during the last two days of the visit to South Korea. Global companies from South Korea have come forward to invest in the state. The companies of South Korea have signed agreements with the state government to invest around Rs 4,500 crore. With this, Telangana achieved a total investment of Rs 36,000 crore during visits to the US and South Korea.”

Meanwhile, during the Telangana delegation’s visit to South Korea, Youngone Corporation, which has already agreed to set up textile manufacturing industries in Warangal Mega Textile Park, announced that it will open a fashion city in Hyderabad. Revanth assured that 10 acres of land will be allocated near the airport for this purpose. He handed over the letter of consent on behalf of the government to the Youngone Corporation chairman.

Plans to set up cosmetics manufacturing industries

The South Korean companies have also shown interest in establishing cosmetics manufacturing industries in the state. The state government entered into an MoU with the Korean Beauty Industry Trade Association (KOBITA) to explore the possibilities and feasibility of manufacturing in Telangana.