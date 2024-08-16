HYDRAA swings into action at Telangana's Errakunta Cheruvu

Acting on the orders of HYDRAA Commissioner, A V Ranganath, the teams arrived at the site and brought down the entire structures by deploying a jumbo-size JCB machine. Three under-construction structures built in stilt plus five floors pattern were also demolished.

An official statement said the HYDRAA authorities started demolishing the structures on Wednesday night. It added that the unauthorised structures are being built in Survey No. 134 where the water body was encroached by a private builder and built apartments in more than 1,000 square yards.

After Ranganath on Wednesday inspected the encroachments he instructed the officials to demolish the buildings.