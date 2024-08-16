Technically, health of ITIs in Telangana unsound

HYDERABAD: Going by the condition of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Mallepally, the state government has its task cut out when it comes to implementing its plans to upgrade the ITIs in the state to Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) with the aim of providing skill development with advanced technologies.

The ITI at Mallepally, the oldest in Telangana, is the same ITI where the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of an ATC in June. Such a construction, however, would exacerbate the issue of space and resources such as security and attendants.

A visit by TNIE to the site revealed that the Mallepally campus, already congested with five ITIs—Mallepally, Shantinagar, Vijaynagar, Khairatabad, and Sanathnagar—will now have to accommodate five new ATCs. The Department of Employment and Training (DET) website lists eight government ITIs in the city, but Vijaynagar, Khairatabad, Mallepally and Shantinagar ITIs all share the same address.

TNIE found that two trade sheds of the Mallepally ITI have been demolished to construct the Khairatabad and Shantinagar ATCs. Although the trade of Book Binding was scrapped to make way for the new construction, the trade of Foundryman has yet to receive replacement facilities and a shed of its own.