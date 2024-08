HYDERABAD: Stating that Hyderabad has the potential to expand in all sectors, Foxconn chairman Young Liu on Friday announced that he would visit the city soon to explore investment opportunities.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on the Foxconn chairman in Delhi and highlighted the investment opportunities that Telangana has to offer. Following this, Liu, who heads the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, announced that he would visit Hyderabad with his team in the near future.

Revanth briefed the Foxconn delegation on Hyderabad’s rich history, industrial prospects and favourable climatic conditions. The chief minister emphasised Hyderabad’s consistent industrial progress over the years that remains unhampered by changes in governments.

The chief minister spoke about the phase-wise development of three cities in Hyderabad, whose foundation stone was laid over 430 years ago. Revanth also outlined the development of the “Fourth City”, saying that it will focus on multifaceted growth in sectors such as education, life sciences, medicine, sports, electronics, electrical industries and skill development. He also highlighted the establishment of the Young India Skill University, a key component of the Fourth City project on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Revanth said that eminent industrialists are involved in designing the syllabus to provide the necessary skills and human resources that equip the youth with modern industry skills. He said that industrialist Anand Mahindra has been appointed the chairman of the Skill University while another industrialist Srinivasa Raju has been appointed the vice-chairman.

The CM also spoke about the advantages Hyderabad offers with facilities like the international airport, ORR and the Regional Ring Road. He assured Foxconn of full support of the state government, including necessary permits and incentives, for setting up its factories in the Fourth City. The chief minister invited Fixconn to invest in the Fourth City.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu also briefed Liu on the government’s pro-industrial policies, incentives and international collaborations aimed at boosting industrial development. Sridhar Babu spoke about the steps taken by the state government for industrial development, the incentives provided and the discussions and agreements made during his recent trip to the USA and South Korea.