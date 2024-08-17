Kodandaram, Amer Ali Khan sworn in as Telangana MLCs under Governor's quota

HYDERABAD: Professor M Kodandaram and veteran journalist Amer Ali Khan took oath as Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) at the chamber of chairman of Legislative Council on Friday. They were appointed as MLCs under Governor’s quota.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy administered oath to the duo.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud were present during the oath taking ceremony.

The duo were first nominated in January, immediately after the Congress government was formed. However, the Telangana High Court quashed their appointments while dealing with a petition by Dasoju Shravan and K Satyanarayana, who were nominated as MLCs by the previous BRS government. Although the then Cabinet sent their names for MLCs, the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected it, which was later challenged in the court.

However, recently the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order, which quashed the appointment of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan.