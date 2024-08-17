Revanth, Bandi keep political pot boiling with BRS merger theories

HYDERABAD: The talk of the merger of the BRS into the BJP keeps occupying centre stage. Also, there is talk of the BRS merging with the Congress.
Though both proposals seem to be far fetched, they continue to occupy political space all the time. If Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy predicts merger of the BRS with BJP, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar says, before long, the BRS would merge with the Congress.
Revanth Reddy, currently in New Delhi, stated that BRS will merge with BJP and that KCR will become governor of a state. KTR will become Union minister and T Harish Rao, leader of Opposition in the Assembly
The chief minister, in an informal interaction with the media, said that he predicted the merger of the pink party with the saffron party, raising the curtain for an animated discussion over whether it would happen at all.
Bandi’s retort
In a sharp reaction to Revanth Reddy’s observation, Sanjay Kumar said that it was the other way round — the BRS will merge with the Congress with KCR becoming AICC president, Kavitha becoming a Rajya Sabha member and KTR, PCC president.
In a press release, Sanjay Kumar questioned Revanth Reddy as to which way the BJP is involved if Delhi former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gets bail and Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwal and BRS MLC K Kavitha do not get bail.
Turning the tables on Revanth Reddy, Sanjay Kumar asked him why he had not arrested former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao in the phone-tapping case and Kaleshwaram scam. Lack of action against them is proof enough that both the Congress and BRS are working hand in glove, he said.
50-year vision
As the BRS has been at the receiving end as the BJP and the Congress bring up the talk about merger of the BRS to discredit each other, pink party working president KT Rama Rao slammed both the parties for spreading baseless theories. The BRS leader said there would be no merger either with the Congress or the BJP and the party, as it is, is strong and would remain strong in state politics in the next 50 years.
Speculation rages whenever the BRS leader visits Delhi and both the Congress and the BJP use the “merger” proposal as a device to divert the people’s attention from other political issues that turn out to be uncomfortable for them.
The BRS leaders wonder why this talk of merger of BRS and BJP keeps coming up. Kavita has been in jail for nearly six months and it doesn’t stand to reason even if the BRS initiates talks for merger with the BJP at a time when Kavitha is about to get bail.
If at all the BRS contemplates any merger, it would have initiated talks immediately after her arrest and not now when she is all set to get bail. The BRS leaders believe that it is the game plan of BJP and the Congress to defame their party with their own theories to gain benefit in the ensuing panchayat and municipal elections.