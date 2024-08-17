Revanth, Bandi keep political pot boiling with BRS merger theories

HYDERABAD: The talk of the merger of the BRS into the BJP keeps occupying centre stage. Also, there is talk of the BRS merging with the Congress.

Though both proposals seem to be far fetched, they continue to occupy political space all the time. If Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy predicts merger of the BRS with BJP, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar says, before long, the BRS would merge with the Congress.

Revanth Reddy, currently in New Delhi, stated that BRS will merge with BJP and that KCR will become governor of a state. KTR will become Union minister and T Harish Rao, leader of Opposition in the Assembly

The chief minister, in an informal interaction with the media, said that he predicted the merger of the pink party with the saffron party, raising the curtain for an animated discussion over whether it would happen at all.