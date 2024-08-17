Telangana CM Revanth lauded for implementing farm loan waiver scheme

HYDERABAD: Government whip Beerla Ilaiah on Friday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was committed to farmers welfare as promised by Rahul Gandhi while making the Congress’ Farmers Declaration during the Assembly elections.

It is due to this commitment, the Revanth Reddy’s government successfully implemented the farm loan waiver scheme, he said and added that the Congress was the only party to waive up to Rs 2 lakh loans for farmers.

Speaking to the media here, Ilaiah said that the entire nation is looking up to Telangana as a role model after the implementation of loan waiver scheme.

“Farmers who have not received the benefits shouldn’t feel left out. The government will extend the scheme benefits to all the eligible farmers,” he said.

Stating that the farming community is in the midst of celebrations, Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy said that the BRS leaders are unable to digest the fact that the farmers are happy with the Congress and its policies, and that is why they are levelling allegations against the government.

“The chief minister completed the implementation of loan waiver scheme by August 15 as promised,” he said and demanded that BRS leader T Harish Rao tender resignation as an MLA as he lost in his challenge to the CM.