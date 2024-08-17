Telangana Group I mains exam schedule announced for October 21-27

HYDERABAD: The Group I mains examinations will be held from October 21 to October 27, according to the schedule released by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday. The exams will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, not between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm as announced earlier, according to the Commission.

The sample answer booklets will be made available on the official website of the TGPSC https://www.tspsc.gov.in from August 17 onwards.

TGPSC said that the hall tickets are also available on the official website and advised the candidates to read the instructions carefully.

The exam scheduled is as follows: General English (Qualifying Test) - October 21; Paper-I General Essay - October 22; Paper-II - History, Culture and Geography - October 23; Paper-III - Indian Society, Constitution and Governance - October 24; Paper-IV - Economy and Development - October 25; Paper V - Science & Technology and Data Interpretation - October 26; Telangana Movement and State Formation - October 27.