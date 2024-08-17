Telangana Pandava Caves neglected, adventure activities halted

BHUPALPALLY: Pandava Caves, also known as Pandavula Guttalu, known for historic rock paintings in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, have fallen on bad days.
The hillocks once were a well-known adventure destination for rock climbing, night camping, and forest trekking. But not anymore. There is no rock climbing and there are no night camps, or forest trekking activities for tourists at Pandavula Guttalu.
Pandavula Guttalu is located about 50 km from Warangal, near Kothapally village in Regonda mandal. The murals have been attracting people who come to the caves after trekking and rock climbing.
There are a few natural paintings on these rocks, depicting the lifestyle and their hunting methods. The paintings on the hills are peacocks, lizards, tigers, frogs, fish, deer, etc, and geometrical designs and impressions in green, red, yellow, and white pigment colors.
In the previous BRS government, the forest and tourism officials had proposed to develop a biodiversity park, including a botanical garden, butterfly park, hot air balloon, and pedal boating facility for tourists. The forest and tourism officials also submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of Pandavula Guttalu. But the BRS government did not release funds.
According to sources, the tourists are not showing interest in visiting the Pandavula Guttalu as there are neither adventure activities or public transport facility to reach the place.
Speaking to TNIE, Bhupalpally Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Naresh admitted that the previous BRS government had not sanctioned funds for the development of the Pandavula Guttalu. He stated that next week Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Forest Minister Konda Surekha will inspect the Pandavula Guttalu and conduct a review meeting on the development of the tourism spot.
“We will once again submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government on development, pedal boating, and rock climbing facilities for tourists. We are hopeful the state government will approve the DPR,” he said.