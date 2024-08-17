Telangana Pandava Caves neglected, adventure activities halted

BHUPALPALLY: Pandava Caves, also known as Pandavula Guttalu, known for historic rock paintings in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, have fallen on bad days.

The hillocks once were a well-known adventure destination for rock climbing, night camping, and forest trekking. But not anymore. There is no rock climbing and there are no night camps, or forest trekking activities for tourists at Pandavula Guttalu.

Pandavula Guttalu is located about 50 km from Warangal, near Kothapally village in Regonda mandal. The murals have been attracting people who come to the caves after trekking and rock climbing.

There are a few natural paintings on these rocks, depicting the lifestyle and their hunting methods. The paintings on the hills are peacocks, lizards, tigers, frogs, fish, deer, etc, and geometrical designs and impressions in green, red, yellow, and white pigment colors.

In the previous BRS government, the forest and tourism officials had proposed to develop a biodiversity park, including a botanical garden, butterfly park, hot air balloon, and pedal boating facility for tourists. The forest and tourism officials also submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of Pandavula Guttalu. But the BRS government did not release funds.