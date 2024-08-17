WHO declares Mpox a global health emergency amid outbreak in Africa

HYDERABAD: The World Health Organisation on Thursday declared Mpox as the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on Thursday, following an outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other countries in Africa.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “ The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.”

The Mpox, previously known as MonkeyPox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, the same family of viruses that includes the variola virus which causes smallpox.

Dr K Krishna Swaroop Reddy, senior consultant, Pediatrics and Neonatology, explaining the viral infection, said, “MPox is endemic in several countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Nigeria, and Cameroon. In these areas, the disease occurs sporadically with occasional outbreaks, particularly in rural or forested regions. Common symptoms of MPox can be fever, intense headache, muscle pain, back pain, swollen lymph nodes - one of the key distinguishing features from smallpox, chills and exhaustion, rash which develops 1-3 days after the fever and often starts on the face before spreading to other parts of the body, including the palms, soles, and mucous membranes. The rash is usually painful before it scabs over”.