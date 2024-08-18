Championing change: Kori Sunanda trains tribal girls to shine in athletics

KHAMMAM: When a woman clutches the baton to encourage girls and other women, progress is the only bounty in store. This is what Kori Sunanda from Yellandu in the Singareni coal belt area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district exemplifies when she trains tribal girls to be long jumpers and sprinters for 100m and 200m.

And what miracles these girls from the Government Tribal Model Sports School for Girls in Kachanapalli in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri district have done! Of the 80 students she has been training for over four years, 30 have clinched 42 gold, 41 silver and 27 bronze at the state and national levels.

But for students of such high calibre is a teacher who has her own bundle of victories; Sunanda said she has won 62 medals of all three colours for 100m, long jump and high jump, apart from being the only woman from Telangana who was selected for Level 3 of the World Athletics Coaches Education System in Indonesia and getting a chance to train national and international-level sportspersons. The best way to describe such an indomitable woman is that she is an absolute all-rounder.

Well, this has to be, as Sunanda comes from a hardcore sports family. Speaking to TNIE, Sunanda said, “Since childhood, the members of my family have had a tremendous influence on me as they are all strong and famous sportspersons in their own sports fields.”