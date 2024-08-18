Protests against Kolkata atrocity rage on in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Responding to the call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to boycott the OP and Elective OT services in support of the nationwide protest against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old second year PG student at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the medical fraternity sprung into action on Saturday.

Government and private hospitals across the state appeared like battle grounds as their doctors raised slogans, banners and placards, hoping their voices will be heard and justice will be served to the victim. Doctors said they will ensure that their efforts will not be in vain and that they will make a dent in the system.

The usually crowded OPD sections of various leading hospitals in the heart of the city wore a deserted look on Saturday morning as services were stalled. The premises displayed notices stating that regular services were cancelled for 24 hours due to protests, while the staff gathered to express solidarity with their counterparts in government hospitals.

Leading private hospitals such as Apollo Hospitals, CARE Hospitals, AIG Hospitals and KIMS Hospitals cancelled their services.

Officials from various private hospitals told TNIE that prior communication was sent to the patients regarding cancellation of services on Saturday and most of the people were already aware of the protest. So, there was no major turnout of patients and no inconvenience was reported as such.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) gathered in the morning at Dharna Chowk, where many doctors from both private hospitals and government hospitals were also present.