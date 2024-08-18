Singareni should diversify, mine other minerals: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Recalling that the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been mining coal since before India’s Independence, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said that the time has come for the company to diversify into other mining sectors.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday, Vikramarka made several recommendations for the future development and diversification of SCCL.

Stating that the world is shifting away from conventional fuel resources like petrol, diesel and coal, the deputy CM pointed to the growing importance of sustainable energy, particularly power batteries. In this context, he urged SCCL to explore and focus on the extraction of minerals such as lithium which are essential for energy transition.

Vikramarka said that diversification into other mining sectors would not only strengthen the company but also create additional wealth and employment opportunities within the state. He said that SCCL should consider engaging a consultancy to assist in formulating strategies for this expansion.

During the meeting, SCCL officials briefed the deputy CM on ongoing projects, including preparations for setting up floating solar and pumped storage power plants. They informed him that the DPR for these projects is currently in progress.