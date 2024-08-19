A long road ahead for the upgradation of government ITIs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Although the state government has announced its plan to upgrade 65 public Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), the route to development for most ITIs in the district seems longer.

In June, the government signed a 10-year MoU with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 65 ITIs as ATCs in the state with a total investment of Rs 2,324.21 crore. Of this total amount, the state contributed Rs 307.96 crore (13.26 %) and Rs 2,016.25 (86.74%) crore was contributed by TTL.

The new course in the ATCs launched by the Department of Employment and Training (DET), under the Ministry of Labour Employment Training & Factories, is set to have six trades with the latest technologies inducted in the coursework. This is to provide hands-on training to the candidates on the world standard technology, against the traditional methods on manual machineries.

These trades include Manufacturing Process Control Automation, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Artisan using advanced tools, Basic designer and Virtual Verifier (Mechanical), Advanced CNC Machining Technician, and Mechanic Electric Vehicle. There will reportedly be 40 seats in each trade, with a total intake of 240 seats in each ITI.

After completing the one-year course, candidates will receive the ITI certification with the specific trade they opted for. It will be the same as the certification given for the already existing ITI courses, by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) of the Centre. However, the implementation of the upgrade plan has several roadblocks before the courses start.

As a part of the MoU signed by the state government with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL), every ITI will have a new ATC attached to it, constructing a new facility with the establishment of new equipment and machinery for the trades.