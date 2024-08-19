Abhishek Singhvi files nomination as Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Telangana

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday filed his nomination as the party candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll from Telangana.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his ministerial colleagues, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Das Munsi accompanied Singhvi when he submitted his nomination to the officials in the state legislative assembly.

The ruling Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana on Sunday night endorsed the candidature of Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. Addressing reporters after a meeting of the CLP here on Sunday, Chief Minister and state Congress president Revanth Reddy said Singhvi was introduced to Congress MLAs, MPs and MLCs at the meeting.

Referring to the disputes with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh following its bifurcation in 2014, Revanth Reddy said Singhvi's election would help in highlighting Telangana's concerns and problems not only in Parliament but also in courts.

Singhvi said it is an honour for him to have been nominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana. He met Congress leader K Keshava Rao here. Rao's resignation from the Upper House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress necessitated the bypoll.

Rao had expressed confidence that the by-election would be unanimous in view of the majority of the ruling Congress in Telangana and said Singhvi would be introduced to the party MLAs.

The strength of Congress in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly is 65. About 10 MLAs of the BRS have joined the ruling Congress since the assembly elections last year. The BRS has sought their disqualification.