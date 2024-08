HYDERABAD: The state Congress has unanimously passed a resolution thanking the party high command for endorsing their proposal to nominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state. The resolution was passed during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held on Sunday evening. Later, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced Singhvi to the party legislators.

Singhvi is scheduled to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha byelection at 11 am on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth emphasised the need for taking up the state bifurcation issues in both Parliament and the Supreme Court. He highlighted that many promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, remain unfulfilled. Singvi, being one of the highly regarded Supreme Court advocates, will represent these issues in the court and Rajya Sabha.

‘Singhvi nominated for expertise in legal matters’

Revanth suggested Singhvi’s nomination due to his expertise in constitutional and legal matters and also praised K Keshava Rao for supporting Singhvi’s candidacy following his resignation, which necessitated the byelection.

“We have been fighting in the Assembly and Parliament for the fulfilment of the promises made under the bifurcation Act. Although 10 years have passed, these promises remain unfulfilled. Abhishek Manu Singhvi will lead the legal battle in the Supreme Court and help us achieve victory,” Revanth said.

Speaking to the media, the CM noted that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had promised Kazipet Coach Factory, Bayyaram Steel plant, IIM and national status for irrigation projects in Telangana. However, none of these was fulfilled and a strong advocate is needed at the national level to represent the state, he said.

Stating that it’s a privilege to represent Telangana in the Upper House of Parliament, Singhvi said that he had fruitful meetings with the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and former MP K Keshava Rao. He promised to give a strong voice to Telangana’s rich culture and support the state on all issues.