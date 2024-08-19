Telangana: Ponguleti lays stone for Rs 11.75 crore govenment degree college in Parkal

HANAMKONDA: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a degree college to be established at a cost of Rs 11.75 crore in Parkal.

On the occasion, he said the state government would invest a huge amount in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, adding that the CM wants to make Warangal a role model for the world.

Ponguleti further said that chief minister Revanth Reddy recently visited the United States and South Korea to attract investments to Telangana. He added that the CM was particularly focused on the textile park and had invited delegations from South Korea for the project, located in Geesugonda mandal of the Parkal Assembly constituency.

The minister said that farmers whose lands were acquired for the construction of the greenfield highway will get compensations from the state government.

Ponguleti alleged that the previous BRS government neglected the Konaimakula Lift Irrigation project, which was initially sanctioned by CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and allocated funds under Jalayagnam. The Congress will take up the works and complete the lift irrigation project, he said.

The minister went on to say that 100 beds will be given to the Parkal Government Hospital within a month. He also conducted a review meeting with officials on the Parkal municipality development.

Pointing to his government’s achievements, he stated that the Congress government recruited 31,000 eligible candidates through the TGPSC.