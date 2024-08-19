Telangana's Nizamabad registers 5.5K fever, 275 dengue cases this year

NIZAMABAD: Despite government departments conducting awareness programmes in every community about preventing seasonal diseases, particularly viral fevers and dengue, fever cases continue to rise in Nizamabad district due to lack of sanitation.

The District Malaria Department, in coordination with local bodies, educational institutions, Medical and Health, Women and Child Welfare and other departments, has been enlightening people about the government initiatives like Swachadanam-Parishubratha programme and Friday Dry Day concept to the public. Despites these efforts, fever cases continue to increase in the district.

From January to August 15, the Medical and Health team visited 4,22,848 houses, screened 10.48 lakh people and identified 5,542 fever cases. As many as 275 dengue cases were reported with 145 in August alone. The highest number of dengue cases were reported in PHCs of different areas.