HUDCO agrees to lend money for Telangana housing scheme

HYDERABAD: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has in-principal agreed to extend its assistance, in the form of loan, for construction of houses under Indiramma Housing Scheme in Telangana.

Sources said that the state government sought Rs 8,000 crore loan from HUDCO for implementation of the housing scheme. The corporation has reportedly agreed to sanction Rs 3,000 crore.

Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy met HUCDO chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha in Hyderabad.

One of the topics of discussion during the meeting was loan for this scheme and for construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR). According to sources, the chief minister agreed to give the state government guarantee for the loan.

While Sanjay has agreed in-principal to give loan, the officials of Housing department are likely to meet the HUDCO representatives in New Delhi in the coming days to discuss the modalities for loan approval. Sources said that the state officials are preparing all necessary proposals in this regard. The government is planning to construct 95,235 houses with HUDCO funds. Of these, 57,141 houses will be built in rural areas and 38,094 in the urban areas.

It may be recalled that the state government has launched Indiramma Housing Scheme to construct houses for the poor. Initially, 3,500 houses will be constructed in each Assembly constituency.

Under this scheme, the government will also provide Rs 5 lakh assistance to those who own land site in the first phase. In the next phase, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh as well as site for those who don’t own house sites.

