Promote Hyderabad as future Olympics venue: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: While instructing the officials to initiate all necessary measures to promote Telangana as an ideal destination for sports and games in the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed his desire to promote Hyderabad as a venue for the Olympics in the future.

During a high level meeting he had with officials at the Secretariat, the chief minister also said that sports schools will be established in every Lok Sabha constituency to train the talented students.

The CM discussed the government’s proposal to establish a world class sports university. He also made some suggestions on the establishment of the Young India Sports University in the proposed Fourth City. He asserted that every sport should be given priority in the sports varsity and bring all sports and games training institutions under the purview of this proposed university.

Revanth asked the officials to find out which sports are suitable for the country as well as the geographical conditions and physical structure of people in Telangana. “Those who are enthusiastic about pursuing sports as a career will be identified and encouraged to excel in those particular areas,” he said.

The CM wanted Hyderabad, which hosted the Afro-Asian Games and Commonwealth Games decades ago, to be promoted as a future Olympics venue. He also made it clear that the selected sportspersons will be trained by experts in the sports university to ensure that they secured medals in every sport.

Priority sports

While directing the authorities to bring all the sports departments of all universities, government-run sports schools, academies and training institutes under the ambit of sports university, the chief minister suggested that priority be given to disciplines like shooting, wrestling, boxing, archery, javelin throw and hockey.

Stressing the need for the teachers to identify students with special interests and sports skills at an early age, he said that the sports schools to be established in every Lok Sabha constituency will also provide regular education to the students.

The CM also asked the officials to promote the sports university of Hyderabad as the main hub of the country’s sports sector and to take all necessary steps to achieve the goal. He also asked the officials to conduct a comprehensive study on performance of athletes of different countries who won medals in the recent Olympics organised in Paris.

Expressing the hope that Telangana will soon become a brand for ‘Young India’, he instructed officials to prepare plans to promote it as a state that is capable of producing highly skilled sportspersons in the country.