South Central Railway GM Arun Kumar reviews rail safety measures

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway, General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain instructed the officials to intensify the field inspections focusing on availability and functioning of safety related items such as signaling, engineering items and station assets related to safety etc. He also instructed the field staff to maintain all safety related registers and records as per the provisions and follow the safe working practices to ensure safe running of trains. He discussed on the availability of safety items such fire extinguishers and smoke detectors etc,.

He held a review meeting on safety of train operations across the SCR zone today and discussed on refresher’s course modules imparting at Zonal Training Centers and also advised to focus on the refreshers to get well trained especially Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Station Masters etc,.this will ensure more safety in train operations.

He instructed all the DRMs to make an action plan on punctuality and to improve the punctuality of the all passenger and express trains and put efforts to run the trains on time. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing station re-developmental works over the zone. He instructed the officials to resolve the problems than and there which arise during execution.