Telangana: Harassed girl dies after tying rakhi

HYDERABAD: In the incident, a minor girl undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mahabubabad, tied rakhi to her brothers hours before she breathed her last on Sunday.

The girl, reportedly a 17-year-old diploma student, took the extreme step of consuming poison as she was allegedly being harassed by a local youth.

According to Narsimhulapet police, she took the extreme step three days ago and was rushed to the hospital. “She was undergoing treatment but her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last on Sunday,” the police said.

On her deathbed, the girl expressed a desire to tie rakhi to her brothers. A video of the incident, which soon went viral on social media, shows her fondly kissing her brothers on their foreheads after tying rakhi to their wrists. Soon after this, she passed away.

In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that she attempted suicide as she was harassed by a man. Although the police confirmed to TNIE that the accused is an adult (aged above 18 years), they did not disclose his name or further details of the case.

“We have registered a case under POCSO Act and an investigation is under progress,” a police officer said and added, “The accused is currently absconding. A team has been formed and efforts are on to nab him.”