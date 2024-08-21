CM Revanth reviews Telangana Talli statue installation at Secretariat

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday inspected the state Secretariat premises to select a suitable place for installing the Telangana Talli statue.

During the inspection, the CM discussed with the officials the suitable location and space required to install the statue as well as design plans. The chief minister suggested that the statue should reflect the Telangana culture and ordered the officials to prepare detailed plans for the installation of the statue.

In a press statement issued here, the Chief Minister’s Office said: “The Chief Minister has already announced that the Telangana Talli statue will be installed on the Secretariat premises on December 9. He made it clear several times that the Secretariat, which is the centre of the state administration, is the suitable place for installation of the Telangana Talli statue with pride and utmost respect.”