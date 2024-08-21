Congress bike rally, BRS protest meeting create tension in Siddipet, Telangana

SIDDIPET: Two events, one by the ruling Congress to celebrate the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme and the other by the Opposition to target the government for “not extending” the benefits to all farmers — organised in Siddipet created tension among the people and kept police on tenterhooks on Tuesday.

Even as the Congress was organising a bike rally in the town to express gratitude to the state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15 as promised, the BRS leaders conducted a meeting at the MLA camp office in protest against the government “cheating” the farmers.

During their meeting, the BRS leaders accused the Congress of peddling lies on the loan waiver issue. They also warned that they will not tolerate if the Congress leaders continue to insult pink party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao addressing the press during the bike rally said: “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has kept the promise made to the farmers by waiving their loans up to Rs 2 lakh.”

He also demanded that BRS leader T Harish Rao, who has been criticising the Congress government over the issue, should resign as Siddipet MLA. “Harish Rao should resign and contest the elections again. If he loses in the elections, he should quit politics forever,” Hanumantha Rao added.

He also accused Harish Rao of provoking BRS workers to attack the Congress activists and throw chilly power at them during the bike rally.