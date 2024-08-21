Minister Uttam predicts major boom in Hyderabad’s real estate sector

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has predicted a major boom in Hyderabad’s real estate and construction sectors, driven by a series of ambitious projects announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Speaking at the CREDAI Telangana conference at HICC on Tuesday, themed “Telangana Going Global,” Uttam expressed confidence in Hyderabad’s forthcoming real estate surge. He credited the then Congress government for laying the foundation with world-class infrastructure, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the 162-km-long Nehru Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, Hyderabad Metro Rail and the Krishna and Godavari river water supply.

He highlighted that the current Congress government, under Revanth Reddy, had announced several landmark projects for Hyderabad, such as Future City at Mucherla, the Skill Development University, Metro Rail expansion and the Musi Riverfront Development project. These initiatives are expected to foster growth not only in Hyderabad but also in tier-II and tier-III cities across Telangana.

Uttam noted that with the efforts of the CM and Sridhar Babu, there would likely be a surge in investment in IT, software and manufacturing sectors across Telangana. “Hyderabad’s real estate is set to boom,” he asserted.