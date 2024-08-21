MMR oustees' homes sealed over unpaid EMIs

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) oustees are still facing problems after the Congress government has come to power. Two houses in Neelojipally village have been sealed after MMR oustees failed to pay their EMIs. E Ravi and K Anil’s houses were sealed by Can Fin Homes Limited, which provided housing loans to them.

The then CM K Chandrashekar Rao promised to give Rs 5.04 lakh to each oustee to construct houses but this never materialised. So, oustees from 13 villages who got sites under Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package, constructed houses after borrowing loans from private banks.

But now, many are not in a position to repay and are struggling to pay their EMIs due to unemployment after being evicted.

Anumula Harish Kumar, one of the victims, got bank notices for the repayment of loans.

“I took a loan of Rs 7 lakh to construct the house. I paid Rs 4.30 lakh. I wasn’t able to pay for some time and the bank issued a notice which said that along with interest, I must pay back Rs 10.50 lakh,” he added.

Oustees recalled applying for Rs 75,000 in 2017 under Indira Awas Yojana. The then BRS government announced that it would give Rs 1.25 lakh and KCR later announced an amount of Rs 5.04 lakh for the construction of houses. But no amount was received, they said.

Additionally, the oustees who are unemployed are travelling miles for work every day. Oustees Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener Kusa Ravinder said the Congress government should address the issues as soon as possible.