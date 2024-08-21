Telangana HC issues notice to government over PIL on LRS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, in a session presided over by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, has issued notices to the state government in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of a recent government memo concerning the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). The notices were addressed to the chief secretary and principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

The PIL was filed by Juvvadi Sagar Rao, a resident of Jammikunta in Karimnagar District, who questioned the legality of the memo dated July 30, 2024.

The memo, issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, outlines the process for handling LRS applications and their disposal across all Urban Local Bodies, Urban Development Authorities, and Gram Panchayats. It also includes provisions for collecting regularisation charges based on land value to grant instant approvals for the commencement of construction.

After reviewing the contents of the PIL, the Division Bench issued notices to the relevant government officials and scheduled the matter for further hearing in four weeks.