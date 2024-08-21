Telangana urges court to close illegal phone tapping case after extensive probe

HYDERABAD: Outlining the gravity of the crime and the extensive investigation undertaken by the state authorities into the illegal phone tapping case, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Home department, Ravi Gupta, submitted a counter affidavit on Tuesday and urged the court to close the suo motu case.

He argued that a thorough investigation is going on and that the legal process is now progressing, with the magistrate having taken cognisance of the case. Gupta described the illegal phone tapping as a severe crime against society that undermines the foundations of democracy, and assured the court that the investigation has been conducted in an unbiased and thorough manner, targeting all individuals involved, including senior police officers.

He informed the court that the investigation officer has secured permission to pursue further inquiries based on new evidence and to take action against absconding accused persons. A supplementary charge sheet will be filed soon, reflecting the additional evidence gathered.

The affidavit emphasised that despite the accused being police officers with in-depth knowledge of how to obscure their crimes, the investigation team made strenuous efforts to collect all available evidence. Gupta stated that the charge sheet against the accused has already been filed and is currently under review by the magistrate.