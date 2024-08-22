BRS spokesperson Krishank alleges Congress leaders' illegal constructions in FTL zones

HYDERABAD: BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank, in series of posts on X on Wednesday, alleged that several Congress leaders constructed illegal structures in full tank levels (FTLs) of various tanks.

He also posted satellite images in support of his claim. Krishank wrote on X: “HYDRAA, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2021 images of Minister. “Ponguleti filled the Pond” Any Action?” (sic). In another post, the BRS leader said: “HYDRAA HYDRAA, This is Official MAP of GHMC 2013 of Durgam Cheruvu FTL. HYDRAA Chairman Sri Revanth’s brother Buildings bearing Survey No: 47, Plot 54,55 are under FTL.. Will HYDRAA act on them or Ignore ??” (sic). In yet another post, Krishank said: “HYDRA if u want to set an Example, Start with brother of CM Revanth, Anumula Thirupati whose house is constructed in FTL. Why demolish only Middle Class, Why not this Real Estate Tycoon ? You can find A to the Gate and Congress Banners in front” (sic) In a sarcastic post, Krishank said: “Today evening at 6.13 pm HYDRA is going to demolish CM Revanth’s Farm House in GO 111 area”. (sic)