Congress leader accuses BRS of provoking farmers over loan waiver scheme

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and Bodhan MLA P Sudharshan Reddy has alleged that BRS leaders were provoking farmers on loan waiver schemes for their political benefit. The BRS, which was in power for 10 years, could not implement Rs 1 lakh loan waiver scheme to the farmers fully, he said and urged ryots not to walk into the trap of the pink party. He said possession of ration cards is not necessary to become eligible for loan waiver.

All those farmers who are eligible would get loan waiver benefits, he said. Speaking to media, Sudharshan Reddy, along with DCC President Manala Mohan Reddy, Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, TPCC General Secretary Gadu Gangadhar, said that the Congress promised loan waiver though farmers did not seek it. The farmers were borrowing from private money lenders at 11 percent interest under the BRS regime, they said.

After watching the plight of the farmers, the Congress, in its Warangal declaration, had promised loan waivers. Accordingly, after coming to power, the Congress government announced that it would waive crop loans upto Rs 2 lakh before Independence Day, which it did. The BRS, however, was raising a hue and cry over some farmers being left out which happened because of technical issues.

The Agriculture department has appointed nodal officers at each mandal to coordinate with the revenue department in the disbural of crop loans to eligible farmers. The nodal officers will visit the farmers who did not get loan waiver and resolve the issues, he said.