Follow law before demolitions: Telangana HC to HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued strict directives to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA), emphasising the need to follow due legal procedures before demolishing structures deemed illegal. Justice K Lakshman’s order came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Pradeep Reddy Badvelu, who sought to prevent the demolition of his farmhouse in Shankarpally mandal, Rangareddy district. BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Pradeep Reddy was his friend and that he has taken the farmhouse on lease from him.
The petitioner’s farmhouse, a two-storey structure built on 1,210 square yards of land in Janwada village, was flagged for demolition by HYDRAA. The agency claimed the property falls within the full tank level (FTL) boundaries of Osmansagar lake, a restricted zone under GO 111, which prohibits certain constructions to protect the lake’s environment.
Justice Lakshman questioned Additional Advocate General (AAG) Imran Khan regarding the legal basis for HYDRAA’s demolition actions. The AAG clarified that HYDRAA does not issue notices directly. Notices are issued by the GHMC or the local municipality to property owners, demanding documents related to the disputed property, he pointed out.
The judge expressed serious concern over the lack of due process, pointing out that homeowners, who legally purchased properties and obtained necessary permits, should not be blindsided by demolition actions decades later. “I am very serious on this matter. HYDRAA officials cannot go and demolish the illegal structures just like that. They have to follow due procedure of law,” Justice Lakshman stated, stressing that the agency must thoroughly verify documents such as sale deeds, construction permissions and utility payments before proceeding with any demolitions.
Concerns over discrimination in HYDRAA’s approach
The judge also raised concerns about potential discrimination in HYDRAA’s approach, insisting that the agency must apply the same standards regardless of the property size — whether it’s 60 square yards or 60 acres. He further directed the AAG to provide detailed information on HYDRAA, including its legal status, constitution, powers, and activities, as well as notifications marking properties within FTL zones.
Senior Counsel Hari Haran, representing the petitioner, argued that the farmhouse does not fall within the FTL of the lake. The counsel accused the government of targeting the petitioner’s property with ulterior motives. The AAG, while defending HYDRAA’s actions, urged the court not to issue any interim orders that might halt the agency’s work, arguing that such an order would disrupt efforts to protect lakes. Justice Lakshman has kept the writ petition pending for further adjudication and granted the petitioner the liberty to file an interim application if the court’s directives are violated.
When Revanth was arrested
A Revanth Reddy, when he was working president of Telangana Congress and Malkajgiri MP, went to the Janwada farmhouse on March 2, 2020, alleging that it was owned by the then municipal minister KT Rama Rao. A day after his visit, Revanth was arrested for allegedly using drones to take videos of the Janwada farmhouse. He was released on bail on March 18, 2020
B Pradeep Reddy, owner of Janwada farmhouse, approaches high court to prevent demolition of two-storey structure built on 1,210 sq yards
Petitioner argues that farmhouse, located in Shankarpally mandal, Rangareddy, does not fall under FTL of Osmansagar
BRS working president KTR says he took farmhouse on lease from Pradeep Reddy