KTR denies owning Janwada farmhouse, challenges demolition of illegal structures

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday reiterated that he was not the owner of a farmhouse in Janwada in Rangareddy district. Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao said he took the farmhouse on lease around seven years ago.

“I do not own any farmhouse in Janwada. It is owned by my friend. It is a fact that I took that farmhouse on lease. If the farmhouse is in full tank level (FTL) or in the buffer zone, I will be at the forefront to demolish the same. If the structure is illegal, let them demolish it. If I say this, my friend will abuse me lifelong. But I have no objection if they want to take any action,” Rama Rao said.

He, however, hastened to add that after demolishing the Janwada farmhouse, HYDRAA officials and the media should visit the illegal structures constructed in the FTL or buffer zone by Congress leaders.

“Several ministers and Congress bigwigs have houses in the FTL,” Rama Rao said. The BRS working president took the names of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, KVP Ramachandra Rao, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“Let us start the demolitions with the illegal structure of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, where his brother also has one structure,” Rama Rao said. The BRS MLA also showed the satellite maps of an illegal structure allegedly owned by the CM.