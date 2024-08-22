Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti criticises BRS over crop loan waiver failures

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that those without proper knowledge of the crop loan waiver scheme were making baseless accusations against the government.

Speaking to the media in Jamalapuram village in Madhira constituency on Wednesday, he said: “The Congress government has waived Rs 2 lakh crop loan of each farmer in the very first year of coming to power in the state while the BRS did not waive Rs 1 lakh loan in five years.”

Accusing BRS leaders of spreading lies, the deputy CM claimed that Telangana was the first state to waive crop loans within a short period.

Bhatti said only up to Rs 1 lakh loan of each farmer was waived in four instalments in five years by the previous dispensations and in the second term of the pink party, only a handful of farmers benefited from the scheme.

According to him, while the Congress government paid crop premium to insurance companies towards crop insurance, the BRS government never did that even once during its 10-year rule.

He claimed the Congress government for the first time in history made the highest budgetary allocation of Rs 72,000 crore for the agriculture sector.