Telangana government considering budget for women safety says Minister Danasari

HYDERABAD: Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Wednesday said that the government was considering allocation of a separate budget for each department to ensure women safety.

She said that soon, women safety committees will be constituted in all departments. She revealed that a comprehensive report on the measures to be taken for women safety will be submitted to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy soon.

On Wednesday, Seethakka held a high-level review meeting with officials on women safety. During the meeting she said that special measures will be taken to remove the sense of insecurity among women in the wake of the events taking place across the country. Protection and social security will be provided to women, she added.

She reassured them that if there are attacks on women in the state, steps will be taken to ensure justice quickly. Expressing concern over the attack on the female doctor in Kolkata, she said: “All state governments have the responsibility to provide security to women doctors. He said that She-Teams will increase patrolling at hospitals and medical colleges. Steps will be taken to increase CCTV cameras in public places and hospitals.”

Seethakka revealed that a core committee will soon be formed with ministers and senior officials for Women safety. All educational institutions should ensure the safety of girls and instructed the authorities to promote T- Safe App.

Women Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharda, Women Cooperative Development Corporation Chairperson Bandru Shobarani, Women and Child Welfare Department Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner Kanti Wesley, Women Safety DG Shikha Goel, DIG Rema Rajeshwari and others participated in the review meeting.