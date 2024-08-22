Telangana HC issues notices over alleged police misconduct against advocate

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices to the state government and several top police officials in connection with a writ petition registered suo motu, following a representation from the Bar Association of Kukatpally Courts and the publication of a news report in “The New Indian Express”.

The court sought responses from the State of Telangana, represented by its Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, and officers from the Borabanda Police Station. The respondents have been directed to file their counters within four weeks.

The court instructed the Additional Advocate General to explore the feasibility of enacting an Advocates Protection Act, addressing the rising concerns about the safety and protection of legal professionals in the state.

The writ petition stems from an incident reported by the Bar Association and highlighted in a news article titled “HC Orders Probe into Police Assault on Advocate,” published on August 20, 2024. The article detailed the alleged misconduct of police officers from Borabanda Police Station against Advocate P. Santhosh.