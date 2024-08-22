Telangana HC issues notices over alleged police misconduct against advocate

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices to the state government and several top police officials in connection with a writ petition registered suo motu, following a representation from the Bar Association of Kukatpally Courts and the publication of a news report in “The New Indian Express”.
The court sought responses from the State of Telangana, represented by its Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, and officers from the Borabanda Police Station. The respondents have been directed to file their counters within four weeks.
The court instructed the Additional Advocate General to explore the feasibility of enacting an Advocates Protection Act, addressing the rising concerns about the safety and protection of legal professionals in the state.
The writ petition stems from an incident reported by the Bar Association and highlighted in a news article titled “HC Orders Probe into Police Assault on Advocate,” published on August 20, 2024. The article detailed the alleged misconduct of police officers from Borabanda Police Station against Advocate P. Santhosh.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred on August 16, 2024, at approximately 6:30 am. A police team from Borabanda, including Sub-Inspector of Police (SIP) Sardar Jamal and Police Constables Srinivas Raj and Nageshwar Rao, conducted a raid on a house in Bajara Nagar. The raid was linked to a complaint against the property owner. Advocate P. Santhosh, a tenant residing on the ground floor, inadvertently faced the heat from the police.
The Bar Association alleges that the police forcibly entered Santosh’s rented premises, breaking gates and doors, and subjected both him and his wife to verbal abuse. Despite identifying himself as a practicing lawyer, Santosh was allegedly assaulted and dragged out of his house in his nightwear. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, showing the police’ rough handling of Santosh and his wife.
Santosh was taken to the Borabanda Police Station without any stated reason and allegedly endured further physical abuse during the journey. Despite informing the police of a previous orthopedic surgery on his right hand, the officers reportedly exacerbated his injuries by twisting his hand, causing severe pain and swelling. Despite filing a written complaint with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of S.R. Nagar detailing the incident, Santosh claims that the ACP sided with the police officers involved and refused to act on the complaint.