Telangana Nagarjunasagar reservoir water enters temple premises

NALGONDA: Water has entered the premises of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Mattapalli from the retaining wall of the temple after the flow increased due to the water released from the Nagarjunasagar crest gates. The water from the temple is now being released through two motors.

In 2019, due to heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the upstream dams and the Nagarjunasagar reservoir filled up. All gates were opened for over 10 days and water was released downstream.

Due to this, water entered into the premises from the retaining wall of the temple at Mattapalli, which is located next to the Krishna River in the downstream of Nagarjunasagar. The temple authorities released the water through three big motors but to no avail. The water level increased and the temple was submerged along with the gopuram. After a few days when the water level decreased, priests walked through the water and performed pujas.

Leaders who said they would rebuild the retaining wall that was damaged when water came into the temple failed to do so.