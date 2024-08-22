Telangana villagers challenge government's decision to merge with municipalities

Women’s panel notice to astrologer stayed

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted relief to astrologer Venu Swamy by staying the notices issued to him by the Telangana State Commission for Women. The stay was granted in response to a plea filed by Swamy, challenging the legality of the summons issued under Section 14(1)(a) of the Telangana State Women’s Commission Act, 1988.

Swamy’s petition argued that the Commission acted without jurisdiction or authority under the Act in relation to a complaint submitted by the Telugu Film Journalist Association. The petitioner alleged that the association president and other office-bearers harboured personal grudge and jealousy against him, leading them to falsely accuse him of maligning celebrities and politicians through baseless and irrational predictions. According to the petition, these allegations were made out of spite and were aimed at damaging Swamy’s reputation. The complaint submitted to the Women’s Commission accused Swamy of using social media to make derogatory and demeaning predictions about celebrities, particularly women.

Bandi in court for remarks on BRS

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday appeared before the Special Court for Legislators here. A case was filed against him for calling BRS leaders extortionists and describing them as ‘Dandupalyam mutha’ at an election meeting in Nalgonda district during Munugode Assembly bypoll in October, 2022. Sanjay, the then state BJP president, alleged that BRS leaders were distributing Rs 40,000 per vote in the bypoll.