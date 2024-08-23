Contaminated water kills ten heads of cattle in Telangana's Jinnaram

SANGAREDDY: Farmers have been suffering severely due to the water pollution caused by industries in the Jinnaram industrial area. Chemical industries in Jinnaram, Gaddapotaram and Bollaram do not treat their polluted water, instead releasing it openly during rains, which contaminates nearby ponds. This pollution has led to the death of cattle that drink from these ponds.

Recently, as many as 10 cattle have died within ten days, distressing farmers who rely on milk from their dairy buffaloes for their livelihood. Farmers ire over the lack of action from officials responsible for controlling pollution.

In Gaddapotaram village, a farmer, Saikumar, lost five cattle to contaminated water, resulting in a financial loss of around Rs 7 lakh over two days. Despite numerous complaints to authorities, the issue persists.

In Khazipally village of Jinnaram mandal, three buffaloes also died from drinking polluted water. Farmers are suffering due to the pollution from chemical industries in both Khazipally and Gaddapotaram, with concerns that not only ponds but also groundwater is being contaminated.

Farmers from Jinnaram and Gaddapotaram are calling for immediate action from authorities, including compensation for the dead cattle and measures to prevent industries from releasing polluted water into ponds.

Kumar Pathak, Executive Engineer at the Rachandrapuram division of the Pollution Control Board, stated that the water from the contaminated ponds has been collected and sent for testing. He acknowledged that eight cattle have died so far and that postmortem and water sample analyses are underway.