Exercise to enroll new voters begins across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Special Summary Revision (SSR 2025) of the electoral rolls has begun across the state. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have also started the house-to-house verification. Youngsters who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2025, can register as voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set January 1, the qualifying date for the SSR of Photo Electoral Rolls. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy said that eligible citizens and those who missed enrolling earlier, can apply for enrolment, objections, and corrections. BLOs will visit homes with pre-filled registers to verify voter details.

Schedule for Telangana

Pre-Revision Activities: Up to October 18, 2024. Includes house-to-house verification by BLOs, rationalisation of polling stations, and updating electoral rolls.

Preparation of forms 1 to 8 and integrated Draft Roll from October 19 to 28

Revision activities:

Draft Roll Publication: October 29

Claims and Objections Period: October 29 to November 28

Disposal of Claims and Objections: By December 24

Final Electoral Roll Publication: January 6, 2025

Additional provisions:

Applicants eligible on January 1, 2025, and subsequent dates (April 1, July 1, October 1) can submit claims in Form-6 in advance. January 1, 2025, applications will follow the schedule, while others will be updated continuously

Applications can be submitted online at https://voters.eci.gov.in; https://voters.eci.gov.in