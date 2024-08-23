Fine rice from New Year, subsidised wheat for white card holders: Minister Uttam Kumar

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday announced that fine rice would be distributed to all holders of white ration cards across Telangana from the New Year.

Addressing the state-level vigilance committee meeting at the Secretariat, Uttam pointed out that this was a key election promise of the Congress.

Stressing the importance of delivering the best quality rice to consumers, the minister instructed officials to supply wheat at subsidised prices wherever needed, ensuring that demand is met across the state.

Uttam also issued a stern warning to ration dealers against diverting PDS rice and said that the government was addressing their grievances and providing them with incentives. “Diversion of PDS rice would not be tolerated. The penalty would be cancellation of the dealership of those who divert PDS rice,” he said.

He also directed the officials to take steps to fill the 1,629 vacancies in fair price shops.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who was also present at the meeting, raised concerns about the poor quality and insufficient quantity of rice being supplied under the midday meal scheme. In response, Uttam directed officials to address these issues and ensure an improvement in the quality of rice supplied to schools and hostels. There should be special focus on the rice being supplied to residential schools, hostels and Anganwadi centres, he said.

Uttam also expressed concerns about the quality of fortified rice and instructed officials to conduct checks to ensure beneficiaries receive the designated quantity and best quality. The minister asked officials to explore the possibility of increasing the number of Antyodaya cards in the state.

It was informed during the meeting that the demand for kerosene had dropped, leading to the discontinuation of its allocation since June.

Regarding the Mahalakshmi scheme, Uttam directed the Civil Supplies department to give wide publicity to the provision of LPG cylinders at `500. He asked officials to send messages to all beneficiaries and use balloons and other publicity materials to inform the public about the scheme.

Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan said that he would provide a detailed report on various issues within 10 days.